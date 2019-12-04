Designed with the hands and the heart, the annual Sights and Sounds of Christmas brought a variety of crafters to the London Community Center on Saturday.
Sponsored by the London Women's Club, this event allows artisans and crafters to display their goods in a showing for the public to see and purchase.
The craft show is a yearly event, held the Saturday after Thanksgiving to commemorate the onset of the Christmas shopping season, only this time with a personal, handcrafted touch not found in retail stores. From woodworking items to wreaths, knives, home decor and even homemade candy, this year's event brought over three dozen vendors to London to showcase their work.
