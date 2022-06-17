Hundreds turned out for two shows last Thursday of Silly Safaris with Ryan the Lion. Several children were able to come up on stage and interact with the animals as they learned about the wildlife. The shows were held at the Laurel County Public Library in its auditorium as their schedule is full of summer activities for children. | Photos by Erin Cox

