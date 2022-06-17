London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.