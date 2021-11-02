Photo by Nita Johnson
Like many other churches, Sinking Creek Baptist Church hosted a Halloween party in the Family Life Center on Saturday evening. Church members donned costumes and decorated tables with seasonal decor while dispersing candy and treats to costumed characters passing through. Those attending were also treated to hot dogs and chili, homemade cider, drinks, chips and desserts. The church hosts the event annually, having to opt for a drive-through version last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
