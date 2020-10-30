Manslaughter charges against a London woman were dismissed in Laurel Circuit Court on Friday.
Sheila D. Osborne, 59, appeared before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay on the charge of first-degree manslaughter that involved the death of her brother, Terry Hammons, on Aug. 24, 2019. Upon the motion of the Commonwealth Attorney's office, that charge was dismissed.
The motion states: "The Commonwealth in preparing for trial and evaluating the current status of the witnesses and evidence to be presented against Mrs. Osborne has determined that this matter should be dismissed. The Commonwealth must ever be vigilant in the pursuit of justice not just to gain a conviction but to be ever mindful of the duty of the prosecutor for the people in not pursuing charges or moving forward in matters in which probable cause of guilt is not present. Based on the Commonwealth's review of the evidence probable cause of guilt is absent."
Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele said he filed the motion to dismiss after reviewing the testimony given to the grand jury.
"Upon further review, she should never have been charged. At no point and time did she ever lay a hand on the deceased," Steele said.
Osborne, her brother Timothy Scott Hammons and her nephew Ethan Hammons were all indicted in February by a Laurel grand jury on the manslaughter charge. Timothy Scott Hammons was not present in court on Friday, but Ethan Hammons was and their case was set for another pretrial conference on Nov. 23.
The manslaughter charge came after a family dispute that became dangerous at Timothy Hammons' home on Sinking Creek Road that August afternoon. Osborne and Terry Hammons were visiting another brother when the dispute broke out between Terry Hammons, Timothy Hammons and his son, Ethan.
Terry Hammons was taken for medical treatment at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He left the facility AMA (against medical advice) and went to Osborne's home to recuperate from serious injuries. The following morning, Osborne found Hammons lying in her living room floor, dead - reportedly from internal hemorrhaging. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to Hammons' head and abdomen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.