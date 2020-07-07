The love of children, good health and their community has inspired sisters-in-law, Karen and Annie Jewell, to spearhead fundraising for this year's March of Dimes Walk for Babies.
Karen Jewell, a retired teacher in Laurel County, is heading the London efforts while Annie is contacting businesses in the Corbin area for sponsorships for this year's event set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at the London Wellness Park.
The Jewells met with London Mayor Troy Rudder recently for a proclamation signing in support of the effort. The proclamation supports the efforts of the March of Dimes organization which raises money for research, programs, education and advocacy for mothers and children. Statistics show that 117 premature babies are born in Kentucky each year, with many facing potential lifelong health issues. Those statistics show that Kentucky received a grade of "D" on the March of Dimes report card.
But like many other events, this year's "Walk" is a scaled down version from those large gatherings of the past.
"This is a southern Kentucky event that includes Laurel, Whitley, Jackson, Owsley, Clay and Knox counties," Jewell said. "We won't have an actual walk. This will be a celebratory gathering to celebrate the money we raised to help mothers and babies."
The event will include some activities for children.
"We are having a Superhero sprint for the kids and every child participating will receive a free cape," Jewell added.
But until the September date arrives, the Jewells and other supporters are contacting area businesses and individuals for sponsorships.
"People can sponsor, donate, or form teams to help raise money," Jewell said. "We encourage anyone who has had a premature child to start a team for fundraising."
Jewell is sponsoring her own team with her sister-in-law - Jewell's 4 Babies.
"We thought we'd play on our names to help babies," she said.
The March of Dimes slogan is "Healthy Moms, Strong Babies," which emphasizes their commitment to assisting with education, research and fundraising to prevent premature births. This organization funds and supports research at their Prematurity Research Centers as well as advocating for good health of mothers and babies. Much of the equipment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) was provided through funding from the March of Dimes fundraising efforts. The March of Dimes has also advocated for vaccines and tests of newborn infants to prevent certain diseases and disorders.
Mothers also have opportunities to utilize resources before, during and after pregnancy through efforts of March of Dimes, and provide medical professionals with the tools they need for the best practices to ensure the well-being of mothers and children. That is achieved in most cases by partnering with local agencies and health care organizations to support healthy pregnancies.
"People have misconceptions about how the money they donate is used," Jewell said. "Seventy-six cents of every dollar is used for their programs."
To become involved with the March of Dimes for more information or to form a team or become a sponsor, contact Karen Jewell at (606) 309-3517 or the Southern Kentucky Coordinator, Kristen Harvey at rharvey@marchofdimes.org or Kara Hawk in Somerset at khawk@marchofdimes.org.
