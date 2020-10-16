An investigation stemming from alleged drug trafficking at apartments off Barbourville Street in London landed six people in jail on Wednesday.
Laurel Sheriff's officials - including deputies, detectives, bailiffs and a K-9 team - went to the scene and located six people in the apartment, in vehicles, and in the parking lot as well as finding a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, digital scales, baggies and needles.
Those arrested and their charges were:
• Amy Warren, 40, of Barbourville Street in London - and owner of the apartment - was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense.
• Darrin Jackson, 47, of Hatcher Road in London, was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense.
• Irvin Johnson, 34, of Taylor Subdivision Road in London, was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense.
• Amber Shay Holt, 29, of County Farm Road in London, was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense.
• Robert Shelton, 50, of Byble Road in London, was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration, second offense. Sheriff's officials located children in the apartment.
• Brian Maxey, 50, of Ky. 229 in London, was charged with public intoxication of controlled substances.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office on the investigation and arrests were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Bailiff Roy Ball, Bailiff Paige Vanhook, Bailiff Jacklyn Johnson. London City Police assisted the Sheriff's office at the scene.
