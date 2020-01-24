A burglary ring that extended over an eight-day period now has six people facing felony indictments and also has two other men facing multiple charges for separate offenses.
A Laurel grand jury returned a five-count indictment against six people involved in thefts from a residence beginning on Sept. 25 and continuing through Oct. 3, 2019. The indictment states that three people went to a residence during that time and that five of the six were involved in the unlawful thefts of bedroom suites, dining room table and chairs, living room furniture, mattresses and box springs and other household items.
Those named in the indictment and their charges are:
• Dennis Michael Johnson, 35, of Somerset Road in London - second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $500;
• Ashley Nicole Jones, 37, of Hawk Creek Road in London - second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $500;
• Johnny Lee Arthur, 46, of Laurel Lake Road North in London - theft by unlawful taking over $500;
• Robbie Bert Baker, 41, of Steven Lane in Williamsburg - second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $500 and first-degree persistent felony offender;
• Lori Ann Havelka, 39, also known as Lori Tipton Havelka of Arkle Road in Gray - second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $500; and
• Frederick Eugene Wilt III, 38 of West 5th Street in Corbin - facilitation to second-degree burglary for knowingly assisting with the thefts and first-degree persistent felony offender.
In other indictments returned by the Laurel grand jury, a Pittsburg man was named in three separate indictments while a London man is facing two separate cases.
• Teddy D. Kirby, 51, of Love Road in Pittsburg, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $500 and first-degree persistent felony offender for possessing a 1983 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck that did not belong to him on Sept. 18, 2019. He has three prior felony convictions in Laurel County dating back to 2016 that include receiving stolen property under $10,000 and receiving a one-year sentence, first-degree bail jumping in 2016 with a one year sentence running at the same time as the receiving stolen property sentence. The most recent conviction came in 2017 for first-degree trafficking in controlled substance for which he received a five year sentence.
The second indictment also charges Kirby with theft by unlawful taking, but this time for possessing a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze valued at over $10,000 on Nov. 3, 2019. The first-degree persistent felony offender charge is also attached to this indictment.
The third indictment returned against Kirby charges him with receiving stolen property over $10,000 on Nov. 2, 2019. In this case, Kirby is accused of possessing a stolen 2013 Kia Soul. He was also charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia for having a pipe and being in the public while under the influence. He is also charged with the persistent felony offender offense.
• Gilbert Ray Young, 52, of Love Road in London, was indicted on one case for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, which occurred on June 29, according to the indictment.
On that same day, Young was also charged with driving on revoked or suspended license for driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense; possession of marijuana and first-degree persistent felony offender.
The indictment on that case indicates that Young was in possession of marijuana and was driving on DUI-suspended license. The first-degree persistent felony offender charge is also attached to both indictments, which stem from Young's prior legal charges that include driving on DUI-suspended license for the third offense in Perry County in 2000, driving under the influence, second offense, in Clay County in 2001 and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance in Laurel County in 2004. Young received a 10-year sentence on that charge, which was enhanced by a first-degree persistent felony offender charge for the prior DUI charges to a 15-year sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.