Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Laurel

Despite a lag in positive tests of the coronavirus during the month of May, June has already exceeded last month's number, as four new cases were reported on Wednesday and two more on Thursday.
Wednesday's cases - all of whom are recovering at home - include a 45-year-old male, 20-year-old female, 20-year-old male and a 52-year-old female, according to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department. Thursday's cases involve a 40-year-old female and a 36-year-old male. Both of those individuals are also recovering at home.
The new cases brings the county's total of confirmed COVID-19 victims to 30. Only eight of those - the cases that have been confirmed just this month - remain as active cases.
The first case of COVID-19 in Laurel County was reported on March 24, followed by a second case on March 30. In April, the numbers continued to rise, with new cases reported on April 2, April 3, April 6, April 9, April 10, April 12 and April 16. There was a brief break in new cases from April 16 until April 24, when another case was confirmed. April 25 brought another new case with two more confirmed on April 28 and April 29.
There were three reported new cases during the month of May, with those being confirmed on May 5, May 7 and May 8. The next case came on June 4, with a second on June 9. Wednesday's reported new cases is the single largest number of confirmed cases in the county thus far.
Kentucky is seeing an increase in positive cases over the past several days. As of June 11, there have been 12,029 cases across the Commonwealth, with the total deaths reaching nearly 500, according to a survey taken by the New York Times. On June 10, the statewide numbers were showing 302,347 people had been tested, with 11,883 having positive results. The total death toll in Kentucky is 484 (elevated to 496 on Wednesday), but that 3,375 of those have fully recovered.
