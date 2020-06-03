She has broken state records for track, beating the time of other competitors across the state.
That is the reason that Phoebe McCowan's grandfather, Ron McCowan, decided that time was of the essence to her — and presented her with a special gift, his grandmother's clock.
"I have six grandchildren and she's the youngest and seems to be the one most concerned with time. So I thought giving her the clock would be a great gift," Ron McCowan said.
Ron McCowan said the clock was given to his grandmother, Eliza Allen, around 1892. But the true history of the clock stops there, he said.
"I'm sure it wasn't new when she got it, so I really don't know how old the clock really is," he added. "It was my dad's mother's clock."
Another reason that Ron chose to present Phoebe with the clock is the close resemblance she has to her great-great grandmother.
"You can look at the picture of my grandmother and Phoebe and see how much they favor each other," he said. "When I put those two pictures together, I decided then that I would give the clock to Phoebe.
Phoebe McCowan is well known locally for her successes with the South Laurel High School track and field program. She took first place in the KHSAA Class 3A state track and field meet's 800 Meter Run in 2018 with a time of 2:13:28, then beat her own record in 2019 with 2:11:28. She was also a runner-up in the 1,600 Meter Run with a time of 5:08:63, which tied the SLHS school record.
Although her junior year with the school's program was abruptly placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the future remains bright for this Laurel County native.
And now she can keep time with the same time as her ancestors.
