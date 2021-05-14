Town Center Park will be filled with music on Friday night, as the South Laurel High School band performs a Pop's concert beginning at 7 p.m.
The concert, under Band Director Sheldon House, will feature a wide selection of pops and patriotic songs, closing out with a Dixieland Jazz group comprised of faculty from the University of the Cumberlands.
Silent auction items and food vendors and souvenir vendors will also be on hand. The silent auction items benefit the South Laurel High School band program.
The repertoire includes the "American Heroes March", "The Star Spangled Banner" and "Kentucky Pride" as some of the patriotic selections, while some classic favorites from all musical genres headline the Pops portion of the music show. Those include "What a Wonderful World," "She Used to be Mine," Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Incredibles," and "Star Wars." Brooks Kidd will solo during the band's rendition of "You Raise Me Up," while Colby and Haley Petro will harmonize on "A Whole New World."
The Bydia Larbour Jazz Combo - the University of Cumberlands group - will perform "Cold Duck Time," the rousing "When the Saints Go Marching In," and "Blues by Five." Nick Hibbard will be featured in a soprano saxophone solo with Lydia Barbour serving as accompanist on "Gabriels Oboe" as well. This combo is comprised of David Threlkeld on saxophone, Drew Shannon and Neva Sudduth on trumpet, Steve Sudduth on trombone, Lydia Barbour as pianist, Joe Allen on bass guitar and Jacob Sudduth on drums.
The public is encouraged to attend and support the local high school band programs.
