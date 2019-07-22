Still riding on the success of last year's marching band season that earned them the Class 4-A marching band championship trophy, members of the South Laurel High School marching band convened last week for this year's band camp.
Although Band Director Sheldon House is new to the scene, he commended the students for their tireless and enthusiastic efforts for this year's show, which he described as "duality."
"Our show is 'Queen B' which is a play on words, as you can see by the show's name," House said. "It's also on duality and although we're not going to reveal the songs or the entire show's concept, I will say the duality is on royalty."
House describes the show as a "crowd pleaser."
"You can see it once and enjoy it, then you can come back and appreciate it even more," he said. "It's one of those shows where you can watch it once, then see it again and see something new. It is a show that has something for the old, young and every person between that."
House remained tight-lipped about the show itself, not even disclosing the names of songs featured. But he did say that the marching band shows have evolved to the point of being "mini Broadway productions."
"You go to a Broadway show and it goes on for a couple hours," he said. "We do the same thing, except we are giving a 10 minute show."
Coming in as the new band director after last season's historic championship in the KMEA (Kentucky Music Educators Association) contest has been an easy transition, House said.
"Their past success has not made them complacent, it has made them more eager to get even better," he said. "The kids are excited and their work ethic is strong. It has been amazing to watch the progress they've made during this first week of camp."
South Laurel will fall into the Class 4-A division this year, although the classifications have changed. This year will offer a hybrid classification that takes into account both the school enrollment and the number of marching members. Previous years classifications were based solely on the school enrollment, while two decades ago the class was determined strictly by the number of marching members. That change will put some former 5-A bands into the 4-A category, while some who have been in the 3-A class will move up to the 4-A category.
The shows themselves have also changed. While it is challenging enough to play music and move across the field, the changes in marching band shows now involve dance movements. But House is very confident with his 10-member staff who instruct specific sections of the band to hone their skills to the highest possible level."
"Each section - brass, percussion, woodwinds, color guard, everyone - has a specific instructor who specializes in that section," he explained. "I'm excited about this year for a lot of different ways - for the kids, for the audience, for the school. Marching band has changed. There are multiple disciplines they have to learn. It's more than just playing the music and moving. You have to be a performer and a dancer. It's the new face of marching band."
