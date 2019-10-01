It's a hectic schedule for South Laurel sophomore student Camilla Fotopoulos - but she intends to make every minute count.
The eldest of three children of Beverly and Pete Fotopoulos, this young woman stays busy. She is currently taking AP European history, an Honors biology class, is in the school marching band where she plays clarinet, and attends Center for Innovation for a class in fundamentals of health science. Add that to geometry and English I and she has a full schedule that extends past the regular school day. She is also taking dual credit classes through the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College system and received a scholarship for both the fall and spring semesters and maintains a 4.0 GPA in all her classes.
Fotopoulos is also involved with the Student Government Club where students write bills and other pertinent topics involved with the political arena. During the fall, she participates in the marching band competitions, plays with the band at home football games, then transfers her musical talent to concert band in the spring semester.
Her family is her inspiration for her own future - her father, aunt and grandmother all work in the medical field and offset her own desires.
"I want to change lives. I want to make it better for everybody in some way," she said. "I'd like to be a surgeon or a trauma surgeon."
She credits strong support from her parents as her best influences in life.
"They've guided me and we've been through a lot. They taught me how to be a good person," Fotopoulos said. "They taught me what to look for in a friend and if I am struggling in school, I know they've always got my back and they're proud of me no matter what."
She said her parents always stressed the importance of education and hard work - a factor was instilled by her grandfather.
"My grandfather came here from Greece when he was very young," she explained. "He became a chef and owned a restaurant. Pappaw went back and forth between here and New York and he's worked for everything he's got. He still likes to fix us old fashioned Greek food."
Although she attends South Laurel High School, she keeps a close contact with her best friend, who lives in Clay County. The Fotopoulos family previously lived there but moved to London when Camilla was in the sixth grade.
"We still have sleepovers when we can," she said.
She faces peer pressures daily and realizes that fitting in is sometimes a difficult challenge.
"It's hard if you don't fit in because if you don't, you're an outcast," she said.
She feels that sometimes with her involvement in the band program, despite the fact that the entourage made county history the past two years with placing in the state competition and winning the Class 4-A championship last year.
"No one supports the band like they do the athletes," she said. "We still are looked at as band geeks."
As for herself, she takes solace in music, both playing and singing as a stress reliever.
"I like singing and always wanted to sing but I don't think I'd get very far with it," she laughed. "If I tried and failed, I'd just drop it."
She knows that the rigid expectations for students is sometimes overwhelming and hopes her fellow students find a way to release their frustrations and challenges in a positive way.
"If you get overwhelmed, just take a step back," she said. "You can't do everything at once. You have to remember that you are better than any of the downfalls you have. Look to the future and know that the good times will come."
She is a firm believer in not judging others on their mistakes, which is one attitude in today's society that she wishes would change.
"I don't like all the hate and judgement. No one takes time to talk to or know a person," she said. "One bad decision doesn't define a person. People need to love more because all anyone needs is to be loved and cared for."
Meanwhile, Fotopoulos is carving out her own future with the same hard work ethic that marks her heredity. She cites her friendships and her experiences as some of the memories she will carry with her forever.
"My best memories are the sleepovers with my best friend and the football games with the band," she said. "We have so much fun. Anything is memorable if you make it count."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.