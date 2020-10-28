The 50th anniversary of Laurel County High School and savings on the North Laurel High School football field headlined the news with the Laurel County Board of Education on Monday evening.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett told board members that a celebration of the opening of the new Laurel County High School in August 1970 would be held at Friday night's football game at South Laurel High School. Although renamed and renovated over the past decades, SLHS is the site of the consolidation of the county's four former high schools - Bush, Hazel Green, Lily and London. London was an independent school district until the new high school was constructed but joined in the county school district with the consolidation of the four county high schools.
Bennett also reflected a substantial savings in the installation of artificial turf project at North Laurel High School in the amount of $15,238. He explained that Sprinturf had included costs of some finishing touches in their bids, which inevitably saved the school district's costs. He added that the project included the finishing stages of the sidewalk area by the bleachers with concrete.
"Concrete sticks better than asphalt," he explained.
Board member Phillip Bundy commented that he had spoken with neighboring school districts and had received only positive comments.
"They say our field is the best surface around," he said.
That artificial turf - which underwent some controversy due to its cost - is already being used by not only the high school students but also by North Laurel Middle School. Board member Bud Stuber commented that the new field is already benefitting all students at the two schools and will also accommodate band competitions in the future.
The new parking and student pickup route at Colony Elementary was also briefly discussed, with comments from board members that they had received calls praising that effort. Previously, traffic has been backed up along Somerset Road as parents attempted to drop off and pick up their children. The additional space has alleviated some of the traffic congestion in that area.
Board members also approved re-creating a cafeteria manager at London Elementary and Cold Hill Elementary as well as two Special Needs Assistants at North Laurel High School.
