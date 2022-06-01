The graduating classes of 2022 have many things to remember of their high school years.
For South Laurel High graduates, there was the cancellation of the 2020 state basketball tournament that kept the Lady Cardinal team from their succeeding games. The cancellation of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the remainder of the 2020 school year and the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year required students and teachers to learn through online classes while at home. Even when school was allowed back in session, masks and social distancing became the new normal for the students.
Despite those challenges, however, the Class of 2022 exited their high school careers with many accolades, including the awarding of over $2 million in scholarships and numerous recognitions of the graduating class. Approximately 231 students walked the line on Saturday morning for their final step of high school and their first step into adulthood.
SLHS Principal Dr. Jeremy Kidd outlined some of the achievements of this year's graduates.
"We had 43 students who earned Distinction with Summa Cum Laude with a grade point of 4.0 or above, we had 29 Magna Cum Laude with a grade point average of 3.99 or higher; 38 with Honors or Honors of Distinction; 12 who earned the Work Ethics Seal on their diploma; five who have joined the military," Kidd said, as the crowd rose for a standing ovation for those going to serve their country.
"We had four who made All Festival Band and two who made All Region Band, we had two teams in the final four, and one All State. We had 17 athletes decide to continue their education with scholarships in boys soccer, girls basketball, and boys basketball," Kidd said. "We had several students make the region in girls soccer, and we had several state honors in cheer, soccer, tennis, and cross country," he continued. "The $2 million does not include KHSEA money or additional athletic scholarships. We made U.S. News for being one of the top schools in Kentucky. We made US News magazine for being one of the top schools in Kentucky for the third consecutive year."
The 2022 Salutatorian, Will McCowan, then addressed his fellow graduates, beginning by recognizing school staff for their help and support.
"First I'd like to thank faculty for guiding students," he said. "This time last year my sister Phoebe was standing in the same place I am and I don't remember a single word she said! But I do want to be remembered as someone other than Phoebe's little brother. I think about our motto of 'Do Your Job.' It applies to us and we achieved excellence in arts and athletics. No matter what prior experience you think you have, we are incapable of knowing what our lives will look like exactly. Our lives will change, our routines will change. There's an old English adage dating back to the 16th century — nothing ventured, nothing gained. It simply means if we don't engage in new experiences, we won't gain new perspectives, and it still holds true today. Almost everything we need to achieve our goals are these skills knowledge and experience. It is crucial to do things we've never done before. This is not a moment in time, it is a passage in time. Doing our job requires personal growth and growth demands a new you. This time in our lives take on new responsibilities and new commitments. We must stand to face the truths in life. Thank all of you and God bless."
Madison Vandeventer, the 2022 Valedictorian, then addressed her classmates for a final time as high school students, telling them that she did not fit the normal stereotype of Valedictorian. She shared conversations with family and staff in which she was urged to pursue that title.
"The last three years have been the best and worst and most eventful in our lives. Everyone in this room is special in their own way. We're going to make something of ourselves. As graduation came, I talked with people and they said I had to be valedictorian — I don't look like a valedictorian. But when the chance came, I had to take it."
Her main message, however, was to encourage her fellow graduates to follow their goals.
"Be who you are," she said.
While the presentation of diplomas is an emotional experience for both students and family, this year's ceremony took on a new meaning with the presentation of a diploma to a deceased classmate.
The mother of Dakota Eugene Thomas joined the line of graduates to accept an honorary diploma in honor of her son. As she walked across the floor, students stood and clapped in memory of their friend and classmate. Thomas passed away on May 3, 2020, as a sophomore student at SLHS where he was an ROTC Cadet, member of the archery team and had been accepted to the Center for Innovation program. He was involved with Freedom Point Church and served as a counselor for Camp L.E.A.P. and the 4-H Camp.
