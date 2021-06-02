Over $2 million in scholarship money, 37 Summa Cum Laude graduates, 25 Magna Cum Laude, 33 Honors diplomas, 21 Work Ethic Seals, 3 National Guard members, a second consecutive Marching Band Championship, 3 All-State Band members, 6 All Festival band members, 11 athletic college signings, District Championship titles for both the boys and girls varsity basketball teams, a Regional championship and visit to the Sweet 16 for the girls varsity basketball team.
Those were the accolades given by South Laurel High School Principal, Dr. Jeremy Kidd, as commencement exercises began for the Class of 2021 on Saturday afternoon.
The accomplishments were indeed many, but so were the challenges faced by this year's graduating class - challenges that Salutatorian Abigail Jones described during her address to her classmates.
"The trials we've faced has made so stronger," she said. "Each and every one of us have had to face this. But keep our memories tight and close to our hearts. Do what is right. Smile each day and show compassion. And never forget the ones who helped you along the way."
Co-Salutatorian Phoebe McCowan reflected on her favorite movie, "Mulan," for an opening quote to describe her class' achievements.
"The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all," she said. "We dealt with the pandemic, no in-person classes, thousands of hours in HCI. But we learned not to care about ourselves but care for others. We are the powerhouse of preseverence."
McCowan ended her speech with some strong advice for her fellow graduates.
"Remember where you came from while you look where you're going," she said.
Valedictorian Shawn Hibbitts also reflected on the challenges his classmates have faced over the past two school years.
"We've seen a lot more than most," he said. "We've seen the Middle East wars, the pandemic, impeachment. But today is not about the past but about the future. We play a role in the future. So let's turn our heads forward and look to the future."
