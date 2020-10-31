Thousands of high school marching bands have marched onto Gilliam Field over the history of Laurel County High School, now known as South Laurel High, and the year of 2020 is no exception.
The 36th Cardinal Classic is slated for Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at 1:15 p.m. with opening ceremonies. Nine high school marching bands will then compete for honors with Cumberland County opening the performances at 1:30 p.m. Harlan Independent and Casey County will follow, displaying their marching and musical talents at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively.
North Laurel takes the field at 3:30 p.m., followed by Boyle County performing at 4 p.m., followed by Pulaski County at 4:30 p.m. After a 30-minute break, Russell County performs at 5:30 p.m., with Adair County taking the field at 6 p.m.
The competition winds down with a performance by Winchester's George Rogers Clark ensemble performing their show at 7 p.m., followed by host South Laurel Marching Band performing an exhibition show at 7:30 p.m. Awards are scheduled for 8 p.m.
In keeping with the spacing and sanitation restrictions, this year's Cardinal Classic is limited to 1,000 spectators and are available for pre-sales at their website at www.southlaurelband.com. Tickets are $12 per person. Any tickets not claimed online will be made available to the general public on the day of the event. Any spectators will be temperature checked and will submit to a symptom check before being permitted to enter the stadium. Wearing masks is mandatory during the event and social distancing will be observed in the seating in the stadium.
Concessions will also adhere to safety restrictions, as only pre-packed or licensed food vendors will be sold at the competition.
While band competitions usually only allow 15 minute intervals between various bands, the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions for stopping the spread of the virus resulted in marching band performances being spaced 30 minutes apart. Bands participating in Saturday's event will not be permitted to interact with other bands, having to stay within a specified area.
"This is the 36th annual Cardinal Classic and we are excited about being able to host it again in such a challenging environment," said SLHS Band Director Sheldon House.
For those who are unable to attend the event in-person, the competition will be live streamed and can be purchased on Saturday through the South Laurel Band's website listed above.
