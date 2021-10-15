The shows may not be "The Sound of Music," but the blare of drums, trumpets, trombones, clarinets, saxophones and other marching band instruments will echo in the south end of town this Saturday.
The Cardinal Classic marching band competition will begin at 2 p.m. on Gilliam Field, with 17 bands from across the state vying for the top awards in their competition division as well as the Grand Champion trophy. South Laurel High School, who have been the state champions in their division for the past two consecutive years, cannot compete but will perform an exhibition show after all bands have performed. While the judges are calculating their points to determine the winners, the University of the Cumberlands marching band will perform.
Saturday's competition kicks off with the Class 1-A bands from Lewis County, Danville and Lloyd Memorial. Lewis County performs at 2:15, with Danville at 2:30 and Lloyd Memorial at 2:45 p.m.
The second set of Class 1-A continues with Lee County at 3:15, Somerset at 3:30 and Harlan Independent at 3:45 p.m.
After a 30-minute break, the Class 2-A offers four bands. Marion County performs at 4:15, followed by Rockcastle County at 4:30. Owen County and Knox Central wind down that division, performing at 4:45 and 5 p.m., respectively.
Five marching bands in the Class 3-A division take the next set on the football field. Boyle County leads off at 5:30, followed by Harlan County at 5:45 and Garrard County at 6 p.m. Madison Southern will perform at 6:15 with Wayne County offering the final show of that division.
Only two Class 4-A bands are participating in the final set of competition, those being Southwestern from Pulaski County and North Laurel High. Southwestern will perform at 7:15, with the NLHS Marching Jaguar band taking the field at 7:30.
South Laurel will perform at 7:45 p.m., followed by the U of Cumberlands at 8 p.m.
The awards presentation starts at 8:30 p.m., with trophies presented to the Best Percussion, Best Visual Show, Best Pit Crew and Best in Class for each of the four divisions. Overall awards will be given to the bands - regardless of class - for those classes as well as the Reserve Grand Champion and Grand Champion awards to the bands with the highest overall scores.
Concessions will be available during the competition. Other vendors will include Pappaw's Honey, Roost of Fox Hollow, Mom & Daughter Shop, Moses Creations, Dailee Rose Farms, Mardi Gras Nails, T3 Creations, Baked Good and Buff City Soaps.
There is no fee for parking but attendees will pay an admission fee.
