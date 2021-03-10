SLHS recognized as Bright Spot in Education

The achievements of students and staff of the Laurel County School District continues to be recognized despite virtual learning and challenges that have come over the past year.
During Monday evening's meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education, two schools were recognized for their latest achievements.
The first was South Laurel High School, which was one of four local schools named as "Bright Spot in Education" by the Prichard Committee. This honor is given to schools that have performed higher on testing than expected and covers a span of six years, according to Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett. That time frame runs from 2012 through 2019. Keavy, Cold Hill, Sublimity and Hazel Green elementary schools and South Laurel High School all made the list of 47 Kentucky schools included in the honor. Accepting the award for the achievement was SLHS Principal Jeremy Kidd.
Bennett also congratulated the North Laurel Middle School 6th grade basketball team for winning the state tournament.
Renovations to the Laurel County Day Treatment Center will undergo some environmental and soil testing before construction begins, with the bid for geotechnical and special inspection services awarded to Solid Ground Consulting Engineers PLLC. Bennett said the local school system had not used this contractor previously but that other districts in the area were familiar and pleased with their work. The company will conduct soil testing that includes Ph testing as well throughout the project.
Other actions included approval of:
• Keavy Elementary and Johnson Elementary to apply for the Steele-Reese Foundation Grant;
• Family Resource/Youth Service Center AmeriCorps application for Wyan-Pine Grove Family Resource Center for the 2021-2022 school year;
• Hiring of a MSD teacher position with emergency certification at Cold Hill Elementary;
• Create two Special Needs Assistants at Cold Hill Elementary and one 4-hour cook/baker position for the district;
• Re-create 1 Special Needs Assistant at Johnson Elementary, 1 attendance clerk at London Elementary, 1 Youth Service Center secretary at South Laurel Middle School, and 1 Maintenance Tech 1 and 1 Preventive Maintenance Tech for the school district.
The Laurel County Board of Education meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Central Office located on North Main Street beside London Elementary campus.
