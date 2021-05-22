The senior awards ceremony for the South Laurel High School Class of 2021 was held on Tuesday, May 11 in the school auditorium, with this year's senior class netting approximately $2 million in scholarship money.
SLHS Principal Jeremy Kidd credits the efforts of all students, but especially those senior students whose final years of high school placed them in situations that no one had dealt with.
"The entire SLHS community has faced true adversity- adversity and a set of global issues that previous generations have never encountered before. The South Laurel High School Class of 2021 has overcome unprecedented challenges, yet these students have remained steadfast toward their educational and extracurricular goals," Kidd said. "The Class of 2021 has earned approximately $2 million in scholarship money, while many have signed on to play sports and compete in other activities at the collegiate level. As the principal of South Laurel High School, I know that I speak on our entire school community when I say we are proud of these young people for being career and college ready as we send them out to contribute to our society."
Organizations sponsoring the scholarships and students receiving money for college are:
KY Farm Bureau Scholarship Leslie County - Mikahlyn Poynter
Jackson Energy Scholarship - Eli Singleton
DARE Scholarship - AnnaBeth Johnson
Vietnam Veterans Scholarship - Trey Kissel
TJ Reilly Let Us Never Forget Scholarship - Kassandra Addison
St. Joseph Hospital of London Scholarship - Carey Elisabeth Smith
LCHS Class of 1971 50th Anniversary Scholarship - Trey Kissel
Laurel County Women's Republican Club Scholarship - Dulce Paige Arnett
London Women's Care Scholarship - Carey Elisabeth Smith
Joyce Parker Scholarship - Dulce Paige Arnett
Commercial Bank "Spirit" Scholarship - Micah Anders
Jeff Caudill Optimist Club Scholarship - Trey Kissel
Laurel County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship - Brady Dalrymple
Carol Camelia Jackson Memorial Scholarship - AnnaBeth Johnson
Bill York Memorial Scholarship - Brady Dalrymple
Charles G Pearl Scholarship - Trey Kissel
Charles G Pearl Scholarship - AnnaBeth Johnson
Charles G Pearl Scholarship - Carey Smith
Charles G Pearl Scholarship - Brady Dalrymple
KYTC Civil Engineering Scholarship - Kennedy Sizemore
Tom Handy Tri-County Leadership Scholarship - Brady Dalrymple
National Guard - Gabriel Bowling
National Guard - Jordan Eversole
Perfect Attendance for 13 Years - Jeffery Blaise Harville
DAR Citizenship Award - Kassandra Addison
HONORS DIPLOMA - Emily Brown; Logan Creech, Brady Dalrymple, Brooke Davis, Addison Evans, Destiny Keister, Brooks Kidd, Kristen McKeehan, Courtney Owens, Mykala Newby, Jenna Watkins, Kelsea Wilson, Quentin Woods
HONORS DIPLOMA WITH DISTINCTION: Jordyn Bailey, Isabella Barton, Emily Bryant, Emma Burgin, Jakob Combs, Kathryn Dorraugh, Haley Falconite, Shawn Braden Hibbitts, Jacob Hubbard, AnnaBeth Johnson, Abigail Jones, Trey Kissel, Phoebe McCowan, Shreya Patel, Mikahlyn Poynter, Travis Elliott Singleton, Carey Elisabeth Smith, Mary Snyder
MAGNA CUM LAUDE: Kassandra Addison, Micah Anders, Sara Bowling, Emma Bowling, Isabella Bray, Brionna Shianne Bundy, William Byrd, Jakob Combs, Billy Epperson, Addison Evans, Gavin Flores, Jacob Henson, Johnathan Trent Keltner, Brooks Kidd, Brianna Mitchell, Whitney Morgan, Courtney Owens, Jacob Phillips, Mikahlyn Poynter, Destyne Reynolds, Gracie Robinson, Noah Rogers, Carter Sizemore, Marvin Turner, Bailey Vigeant, Quentin Woods
SUMMA CUM LAUDE: Jordyn Bailey, Isabella Barton, McKenzie Blevins, Emily Brown, Emily Bryant, Peyton Buckles, Emma Burgin, Haley Caldwell, Madison Crain, Brady Dalrymple, Brooke Davis, Kathryn Dorraugh, Haley Fonconite, Shawn Braden Hibbitts, Taylor Holland, Jacob Hubbard, AnnaBeth Johnson, Abigail Jones, Destiny Keister, Kenna Kemper, Brady Kilburn, Warren Little, Johnny Marcum, Phoebe McCowan, Gavin McCoy, Kristen McKeehan, Kara McKeehan, Allie, Mitchel, Lucas Mullins, Mykala Newby, Shreya Patel, Travis Elliott Singleton, Shawn Kennedy Sizemore, Cary Elisabeth Smith, Mary Snyder, Wesley Trennell, Kelsea Wilson, Autumn Woods
