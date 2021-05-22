School news

The senior awards ceremony for the South Laurel High School Class of 2021 was held on Tuesday, May 11 in the school auditorium, with this year's senior class netting approximately $2 million in scholarship money.

SLHS Principal Jeremy Kidd credits the efforts of all students, but especially those senior students whose final years of high school placed them in situations that no one had dealt with.

"The entire SLHS community has faced true adversity- adversity and a set of global issues that previous generations have never encountered before. The South Laurel High School Class of 2021 has overcome unprecedented challenges, yet these students have remained steadfast toward their educational and extracurricular goals," Kidd said. "The Class of 2021 has earned approximately $2 million in scholarship money, while many have signed on to play sports and compete in other activities at the collegiate level. As the principal of South Laurel High School, I know that I speak on our entire school community when I say we are proud of these young people for being career and college ready as we send them out to contribute to our society."

Organizations sponsoring the scholarships and students receiving money for college are:

KY Farm Bureau Scholarship Leslie County - Mikahlyn Poynter

Jackson Energy Scholarship - Eli Singleton

DARE Scholarship - AnnaBeth Johnson

Vietnam Veterans Scholarship - Trey Kissel

TJ Reilly Let Us Never Forget Scholarship - Kassandra Addison

St. Joseph Hospital of London Scholarship - Carey Elisabeth Smith

LCHS Class of 1971 50th Anniversary Scholarship - Trey Kissel

Laurel County Women's Republican Club Scholarship - Dulce Paige Arnett

London Women's Care Scholarship - Carey Elisabeth Smith

Joyce Parker Scholarship - Dulce Paige Arnett

Commercial Bank "Spirit" Scholarship - Micah Anders

Jeff Caudill Optimist Club Scholarship - Trey Kissel

Laurel County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship - Brady Dalrymple

Carol Camelia Jackson Memorial Scholarship - AnnaBeth Johnson

Bill York Memorial Scholarship - Brady Dalrymple

Charles G Pearl Scholarship - Trey Kissel

Charles G Pearl Scholarship - AnnaBeth Johnson

Charles G Pearl Scholarship - Carey Smith

Charles G Pearl Scholarship - Brady Dalrymple

KYTC Civil Engineering Scholarship - Kennedy Sizemore

Tom Handy Tri-County Leadership Scholarship - Brady Dalrymple

National Guard - Gabriel Bowling

National Guard - Jordan Eversole

Perfect Attendance for 13 Years - Jeffery Blaise Harville

DAR Citizenship Award - Kassandra Addison

HONORS DIPLOMA - Emily Brown; Logan Creech, Brady Dalrymple, Brooke Davis, Addison Evans, Destiny Keister, Brooks Kidd, Kristen McKeehan, Courtney Owens, Mykala Newby, Jenna Watkins, Kelsea Wilson, Quentin Woods

HONORS DIPLOMA WITH DISTINCTION: Jordyn Bailey, Isabella Barton, Emily Bryant, Emma Burgin, Jakob Combs, Kathryn Dorraugh, Haley Falconite, Shawn Braden Hibbitts, Jacob Hubbard, AnnaBeth Johnson, Abigail Jones, Trey Kissel, Phoebe McCowan, Shreya Patel, Mikahlyn Poynter, Travis Elliott Singleton, Carey Elisabeth Smith, Mary Snyder

MAGNA CUM LAUDE: Kassandra Addison, Micah Anders, Sara Bowling, Emma Bowling, Isabella Bray, Brionna Shianne Bundy, William Byrd, Jakob Combs, Billy Epperson, Addison Evans, Gavin Flores, Jacob Henson, Johnathan Trent Keltner, Brooks Kidd, Brianna Mitchell, Whitney Morgan, Courtney Owens, Jacob Phillips, Mikahlyn Poynter, Destyne Reynolds, Gracie Robinson, Noah Rogers, Carter Sizemore, Marvin Turner, Bailey Vigeant, Quentin Woods

SUMMA CUM LAUDE: Jordyn Bailey, Isabella Barton, McKenzie Blevins, Emily Brown, Emily Bryant, Peyton Buckles, Emma Burgin, Haley Caldwell, Madison Crain, Brady Dalrymple, Brooke Davis, Kathryn Dorraugh, Haley Fonconite, Shawn Braden Hibbitts, Taylor Holland, Jacob Hubbard, AnnaBeth Johnson, Abigail Jones, Destiny Keister, Kenna Kemper, Brady Kilburn, Warren Little, Johnny Marcum, Phoebe McCowan, Gavin McCoy, Kristen McKeehan, Kara McKeehan, Allie, Mitchel, Lucas Mullins, Mykala Newby, Shreya Patel, Travis Elliott Singleton, Shawn Kennedy Sizemore, Cary Elisabeth Smith, Mary Snyder, Wesley Trennell, Kelsea Wilson, Autumn Woods

