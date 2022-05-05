Lindsay Cox has been awarded the national I Dare You Leadership Award in recognition of personal integrity, balanced living and potential for leadership. This is one of the highest awards given to 4-H youth.
The I Dare You Leadership Award is presented each year by the American Youth Foundation (AYF) in cooperation with principals, counselors, county 4-H agents, church groups, and other organizations across the country.
The award was first offered in 1941 by the late William H. Danforth, founder of the Ralston Purina Company in St. Louis, who challenged young people to achieve their highest potential and to influence others through lives of service. The award takes its name from the book, “I Dare You”, written by Danforth, in which he commends the balanced life of mental, physical, social, and spiritual development as the backbone of leadership.
In addition to a certificate of recognition, Lindsay Cox, South Laurel High School will receive a copy of "I Dare You," a book written by Danforth, and a scholarship opportunity to attend the American Youth Foundation's National Leadership Conference at Camp Miniwanca in Michigan or Camp Merrowvista in New Hampshire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.