Members of the South Laurel High School Concert Band were selected by blind audition as members of the 2020 Bluegrass All-Regional Concert and Symphonic Bands. The students spent two days of intensive rehearsals on the campus of Madison Central High School preparing for their performance held on January 11 at Madison Central Performing Arts Auditorium.
Conductors for the group included Symphonic Band conductor Dr. Susan D Creasap, Professor Emeritus of Music at Morehead State University and Concert Band Conductor Mr. John Jonhson, Director of Bands at Boyd County High School.
SLHS members performing include Mckenzie Blevins, Maggie Kitzmiller, Emily Bryant, Evan Lee, Destiny Malloy, Tyler Britton, Abigail Jones, Joseph Jackson, Naman Rao, Jaden Rea, Spencer Hacker, Jakob Combs, Brian Hopkins, Leighton Avera Madison Vandeventer, Isaac Campbell, Matthew Garrison, Quentin Woods, Ryan Swinney, Olivia Ooten and James Rodgers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.