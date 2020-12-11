While many students are falling behind as virtual learning continues during the coronavirus pandemic, the South Laurel Middle School academic team is continuing to excel.
The Sixth Grade Team recently won the Section 25 Sixth Grade Showcase Championship, continuing their past success for the sixth consecutive year as title winner of that award.
The quick recall team finished in first place and nine team members placed in their written assessments. Those students were:
• Timothy Barnes – 1st place in Science and 3rd place in Math
• Alex Looney – 1st place in Social Studies and 2nd place in Arts & Humanities
• Abby Wagers – 1st place in Arts & Humanities
• Eli Alexander – 2nd place in Social Studies
• Natalie Boggs – 2nd place in Language Arts and 3rd place in Arts & Humanities
• Weston Ooten – 2nd place in Science and 4th place in Math
• Seth Dotson – 3rd place in Social Studies and 3rd place in Language Arts
• Ceridwan Jones – 6th place in Language Arts and 6th place in Composition
• Brayden Tipton – 6th place in Science
Timothy Barnes, Natalie Boggs, Alex Looney, Weston Ooten and Abby Wagers were included in the Top Ten highest scores across the state in their written assessment.
Chris Hibbard is the SLMS Sixth Grade Academic Team coach.
