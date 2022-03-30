It has been a successful year for the South Laurel Middle School academic team which made a strong showing during the Governor's Cup competition.
Hundreds of teams competed in January, with the SLMS team's Quick Recall Team taking third place and finishing third in the overall Governor's Cup standings. That accomplishment exceeded last year's record finish of fourth place.
Four students also placed in the Top 10 in Written Assessment competition, once again surpassing prior school records in that area. In the history of the SLMS academic team, only four students had placed in the Top 10 at state finals. This year's competition matched that number in a single year.
Those students excelling in Written assessment were:
• Alex Looney - state champion in Social Studies
• Kadence Whitaker - 4th place in Language Arts
• Gavin Hall - 7th place in Arts & Humanities
• Cash England - 9th place in Science
The trophy was presented to the SLMS students by Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear.
A former team member, Nikki Shah, now a freshman at South Laurel High School, also placed in the Top 10 for high school Language Arts.
The SLMS academic team members are: Ilma Ali, Noelle Ballard, Timmy Barnes, Lilly Barton, Natalie Boggs, Blakely Callahan, Jacob Culler, Seth Dotson, Cash England, Gavin Hall, Ceridwan Jones, Alex Looney, Abby Wagers, Kadence Whitaker, Aaron Warren and Connor Warren. The academic team coach is Chris Hibbard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.