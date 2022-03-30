Three South Laurel Middle School students represented the school at the state Mathcounts competition on March 26.
Jacob Culler, Timmy Barnes, and Emma Wilson won at the Regional Mathcounts Competition to move on to the state contest at Western Kentucky University Campus.
Jacob Culler also won first place at Regional Mathcounts Competition and was awarded his choice of a $12,000 UK Scholarship or $4,000 WKU Scholarship in addition to a $500 Mathcounts Scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.