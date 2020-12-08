Small Business Saturday took on a new turn as London Downtown and local merchants celebrated the occasion in a unique way this year.
Coined as "Live Love Local," London Downtown worked with small locally owned businesses to highlight the benefits of shopping local as well as supporting small businesses in the community.
Daniel Carmack, board member of London Downtown, said approximately 15 businesses participated in the one-day venture that was renamed "Live Love Local."
"We visited with the businesses and some gave gift cards, some had special sales and promotions. London Downtown was actually working with local small business to try and serve them and encourage people to shop with small locally owned businesses," Carmack said.
The result was all positive, he added.
"Some people who came out shopping said they didn't know about some of these shops and found new places to shop. Normally we promote the downtown businesses but this year we branched out to other locally owned shops and businesses," he explained. "Posh Boutique isn't downtown but they are a locally owned business and have a storefront operation. We also worked with Redeemed Boutique, even though they are only online. Hometown Hemp was another business that participated this year and even 206 North Main, that has just opened a shop for local artisans did well."
London Downtown also sold "Live Love Local" T-shirts, with proceeds from those sales going to the "Love Local" fund that assists small businesses as they struggle to survive during the pandemic that has affected many small businesses.
Carmack said the effort was successful, with many local small businesses seeing increased sales. He mentioned several small franchise businesses were also locally owned.
"We just want to recognize and appreciate our local small businesses and help them however we can," he added.
Jon Oliver, who operates The Silver Spoon, said in a television interview that the cancellation of prom last year was a challenge. The Silver Spoon specializes in formal wear and with no prom, his sales plummeted during the spring season. But he reminded shoppers that local businesses are those who support their community.
"The local businesses are the ones who help buy your kid's band uniform or help with band camp," said the music teacher. "So it's important to support them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.