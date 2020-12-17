Small businesses in need can apply for Love Local Fund

Local small businesses in need of help due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can visit the link below to submit an application for the Love Local Fund.
https://form.jotform.com/203478233916055
London Downtown’s Love Local Fund is a combined effort with the London-Laurel County Chamber and The Leadership Collective to raise funds to help small locally owned businesses who are struggling during this current climate. The fund will provide need-based assistance to these businesses based on their need as defined in the application process.
If you need additional information or a copy emailed, contact London Downtown at 606-224-1126 or londonkydowntown@gmail.com
Deadline to apply is noon Monday, Dec. 21.
DISCLAIMER- Application submission does not mean you will receive funds. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed. Determinations as to awards, including recipients and amount, will be made after the December 21, 2020 deadline. Awards will be based upon a blind review of applications by a committee comprised of members of London Downtown, the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce, and the Leadership Collective. No individual member of either organization has the authority to promise an award or the ability to choose award recipients.
