Smith representing South Laurel in Mountain Laurel Festival pageant

A South Laurel student will be participating in the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Princess pageant.
Carey Elizabeth Smith, the daughter of Jerry and Wendy Smith, is a senior at South Laurel High School.
The festival is in Pineville, May 27-29. It's the 90th Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. The crowning of the 2021 Princess at the Princess Coronation will be Friday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater in the Pine Mountain State Park.
In addition to the Princess Coronation, the festival features quality crafts and concessions, a 5K run, and carnival. Thursday-Opening Night Concert at Bill Adams’ Stadium-Pineville High School Football Field will feature Award Winning artists Maddie and Tae. Saturday morning will begin with the Gala Parade at 10 a.m. and the crowning of the 2021 KMLF Queen at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater at 2 p.m. More information on events can be viewed at http://kmlf.org.
