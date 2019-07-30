Smith, Wilder to perform original rock songs in Summer Music Series

Dylan Smith and Ronnie Wilder both use music as an outlet, playing their own music and Smith writing his own songs. For the last couple of years, the two have not been able to get out to perform much, but Smith and Wilder will be closing out the third year of the Sentinel-Echo Summer Music Series on Wednesday with a performance of some of their original songs.
Smith, 24, of Leslie County and Wilder, 36, of Harlan County have been playing together for about four or five years after another area artist and Summer Music Series performer, Chad Jackson, introduced them.
"We had a musical connection," Wilder said.
Right now Smith and Wilder say they are a "band in progress" as they are searching for a drummer to complete their band. But the rock performers haven't had much luck in finding one.
"We're working our way up, but right now we're just musicians playing music," Wilder said.
Smith and Wilder perform rock music, mostly original songs that Smith has written himself.
"Dylan is a great songwriter, probably one of the best I've ever met," Wilder said. "He's got a way with words that most people don't have and I don't have that."
Smith said one of his greatest songwriting influences is the emotions he is feeling at the time. Smith has been writing songs since he was 16.
"When I was growing up learning to play guitar, music helped me through the tough situations in my life so I wanted to write music as an outlet," Smith said.
"It's definitely a stress relief," Smith added.
Another influence on his music is Chris Cornell.
"He was the vocalist for Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog and he has some solo work. He is one of my all-time influences in songwriters," Smith said.
"My influences come from all over," Wilder said. "I try to listen to everything, I listen to folk and bluegrass and rock. You know coming from a country, gospel, bluesy kind of background and jumping into the style of music he [Smith] does, it's not difficult, but it makes it a unique collaboration."
For both Smith and Wilder, originality is important. "I think originality is the way to go, there's 500,000 cover bans and they become monotonous," Wilder said.
They have found it difficult to compete in the music scene in southeastern Kentucky where bluegrass and country are dominant. Wilder said that's what people were raised on so it's challenging to come out with rock music when people aren't accustomed to listening to it as much. Whereas people in the area know all the words and can singalong to popular country songs, the rock performers are presenting music they might not know.
"Hopefully they like the music, connect to the songs and maybe it'll help them in some sort of way," Smith said of the original songs they will perform on Wednesday.
"I'm looking forward to getting out and playing again," Smith said.
"For me music is an outlet, I'm just drawn to music. I've always got music in headphones or music in the background somewhere," Wilder said. "I'm really shy in crowds giving speeches, you know, but on stage I'm in my own world and can shut out the rest of the world."
Smith and Wilder will take over the Sentinel-Echo's Facebook page at 1 p.m. with a Facebook live performance from the newsroom.
