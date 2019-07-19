Snake Dancer by Vicki Blair

Although the coming-of-age story of Leslie Lewis may typically indicate a book of teen interest, this new novel by London native, Vicki Blair, is anything but.
While the teenage drama of Leslie and her high school friends is an integral part of the story in "Snake Dancer," the issues facing this high school senior also reminds readers of the stressful decision-making part of the teenage years - decisions such as college, career and relationships with family and friends. But unlike most teens her age, Leslie has kept a dark secret hidden for the past four years - and nothing to do with caring for the many snakes used in church services that dwell within the basement of her own home. The dark secret that she has buried deep within her memory is one that changed a dress-wearing, outgoing 13-year-old girl into a guarded, secretive pants-wearing teen. That experience transformed her interest in being the star of the school's basketball team into a more reserved and private person who hoards her secret deep within her soul, refusing to share even with her best friends.
But the arrival of a new gym teacher opens a new avenue for Leslie while she deals with the regular phases of her life that also includes some jealous classmates when she and the young and attractive teacher form a special bond. This daughter of a snake-handling Holiness preacher finds refuge in her new fishing friend as well as learning about many common interests. Coach Zuzeca is from the Lakota Sioux Indian tribe and has some secrets of his own, but he is also of the religion that celebrates nature. Their evolving forbidden romance creates some high drama in the school setting but with promises of a future in another setting as Coach Z reminds Leslie often that they are truly not that different.
In keeping with her unique writing style, Blair incorporates familiar places into her setting of small town life in southeastern Kentucky. North Laurel High School and the University of the Cumberlands are two places playing a role in the setting, along with a high school athletic team rivalry that also involves some teen pranks with the female interest of a coveted football player. It also provides some history into the religious aspects of churches that use snakes as a token of their faith and how those involved in such practices are often subjected to legal repercussions.
While "Snake Dancer" veers from Blair's prior two books depicting small town life in the Appalachian region, it still offers the reader an intriguing glimpse into another aspect of the history and traditions of the area. Her ability to weave a web of mystery keeps the reader hanging on the edge of their seat throughout the entire book.
"Snake Dancer" is available in both soft and hard cover and can be purchased through amazon.com as well as signed copies available at The Party Palace on Ky. 192.
Blair's other two books, "Gravy, Grits and Graves" and "Halos, Hollers and Hell" are also available at both locations and involve small town life with a twist of political influence, murder and mystery.
Rating: 5 stars of possible 5
