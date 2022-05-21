MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).
James Cheek of London
Steven Hirsch of London
