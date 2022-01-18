featured
Snow buries Laurel County
- Heavy, wet snow expected across southern, central Kentucky
- New captain calming the rough waters of Kentucky's oldest ferry
- Lights Around London names winners in second annual contest
- Laurel County BOE approves new positions
- Civil Suits Filed Dec. 27, 2021 - Jan. 5, 2022
- Officials warn of hazardous roads; Power outages reported throughout area
- Arrests Dec. 22-29
- Thousands left without power after snowstorm brings 8 inches of snow to Tri-County
- City council will host run-off race in May; Gilbert withdraws from Mayor Race
- Man crashes while passing recovery emergency vehicles
