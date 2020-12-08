The arrival of snow usually signals the cancellation of school - but in the tradition that has marked 2020 - snow days may be a thing of the past until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
Dr. Doug Bennett, Superintendent of the Laurel County School District, said that with virtual learning in place, the likelihood of students missing school this year is very slim.
"Due to the online learning network and paper packet resources available for students throughout the district, the cancellation of instructional services will be unlikely this year," Bennett said in a written statement to The Sentinel Echo. "We appreciate the commitment to excellence and resolve of our teachers and staff to serve our students regardless of the challenges."
Laurel County students typically attend classes for 15 extra minutes each day to build up unexpected school cancellations such as inclement weather days. But the mandate from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to close all in-person classes as the COVID-19 pandemic surges resulted in all students doing their work online from home - and thus eliminating any cancellation of classes.
East Bernstadt Superintendent Vicki Jones could not be reached for comment, although the East Bernstadt School District historically follows the same school cancellations of the Laurel County schools.
