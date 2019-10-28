SOAR awarded $500,000 grant from Appalachian Regional Commission  

WASHINGTON, DC. – The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) a $500,000 grant to support its operations.
The grant was announced at the 2019 SOAR Summit at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on September 6. The grant, along with matching funds, will support SOAR’s efforts to engage citizens, facilitate community development, and implement its Regional Blueprint for the Future of Appalachia. It will also support the annual SOAR Summit through 2021.
“The Appalachian Regional Commission planted the very first seed into our organization six years ago,” said Jared Arnett, executive director of SOAR. “While they have invested in our program of work over the years, the dedicated team at the ARC have always stood ready and willing to help us take good ideas and apply them to the communities we serve. I want to personally thank Federal Co-Chair Tim Thomas, ARC Executive Director Scott Hamilton, Congressman Hal Rogers, and Governor Matt Bevin for their continued support of our program of work. These types of partnerships are necessary to accomplish the outcomes we desire.”
Tim Thomas, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), said “ARC relies on reliable local and regional partners to ensure our programs are effective. SOAR has been such a partner for a number of years now, and our investment in their operations is one which pays for itself in helping ensure our efforts in Appalachian Kentucky make a difference in the lives of the people we serve. I am proud of this partnership, commend SOAR on their strong leadership and service, and look forward to working together in the future.”
For more information on SOAR, visit www.soar-ky.org. To see SOAR’s Blueprint for the Future of Appalachia in action, visit www.thereisafuture.org.
