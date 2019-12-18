SOMERSET, Ky. – Somerset Community College (SCC) announced that it received a $958,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) recently.
The funding will be used to establish Nursing and EMS-Paramedic programs throughout the SCC service area that spans over 14 counties.
The Mid-Appalachia Workforce Development Coalition is a partnership with Somerset Community College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Oneida/Huntsville, and Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jacksboro to create a partnership with nine high schools, drug courts, jails, chambers of commerce, development districts, American Job Centers, local governments, nonprofits, and local businesses and industries to determine the skills training most needed in the project area.
“This is tremendous news for SCC, our region and our partners, the strong partnership formed between Kentucky and Tennessee that helps meet the needs of our communities on both sides of the state line is invaluable. I am very appreciative of Mr. Dwight Murphy, President, TCAT Onieda/Huntsville, who initiated and worked with us to build on this opportunity." said Carey Castle, President and CEO of SCC. "This project will help improve the lives of people in Southeast Kentucky through healthcare education and training by providing a critically needed skill set to people living here."
SCC will open a new associate degree nursing (ADN) program at the Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) campus in Manchester, Kentucky. The program will enroll 25 students in each cohort. The program expansion will ensure more CNAs can become RNs. Expanding this capacity will assist Allied Health providers with needed registered nurses.
SCC will also open a new LPN to associate degree nursing (ADN) program at SCC’s McCreary Center in Whitley City, Kentucky. The program will enroll 25 students and will open in Spring 2020.
Finally, SCC will expand its EMS-Paramedic Associate of Applied Science Degree programs at the Somerset and Laurel Campuses to accommodate Emergency Medical Technicians wishing to bridge hours toward an Associate Degree as a paramedic. This will help fill the shortage of EMT and Paramedics in the area.
The ARC POWER funded project, the Mid-Appalachian Workforce Development Coalition, addresses the ARC Goal of a “Ready Workforce” by expanding and enhancing skills training opportunities in the high-demand fields of Allied Health, Welding, Industrial Maintenance, Construction, Diesel Repair, and Truck Driving.
Somerset Community College is a comprehensive two-year institution of higher education. SCC has campuses in Somerset and London, and centers in Casey, Clinton, McCreary, and Russell counties. For admission and program information, visit our website at somerset.kctcs.edu.
