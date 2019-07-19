Somerset Community College sponsors Chamber of Commerce meeting, broadcasts opportunities for students

Somerset Community College sponsored Thursday's London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce meeting and it took the opportunity to to broadcast how it is helping students by offering them more opportunities.
Dr. Carey Castle, president and CEO of Somerset Community College, said during his presentation at the meeting how the college is student-oriented and his adding new elements to further students' careers.
"Our main thing is student success," Castle said. "It's kind of a nice comment, but it really means something at Somerset Community College. It means the decisions we make for the college always consider this question first: Is it right for the student and will it help them succeed? And if the answer is no then we don't do it."
After the presentation Castle said some of the ways the college is doing this is by this fall adding the University Center of Southern Kentucky, which allows students to earn their associates at Somerset Community College and then take classes at a reduced priced from bigger universities in the state, like EKU and WKU, while saying on Somerset's or Laurel County's campus. He also said programs that are set for Somerset campus right now will eventually make their way to Laurel County, like the honors program or a truck driving program.
Trent Pool, the director of the University Center of Southern Kentucky, said educating people in Laurel County and keeping them in the area is a focus of Somerset Community College. This allows educated people to gain skills and use them to benefit their home community.
"Oftentimes students move away to further their education and go beyond that associate's degree to obtain a bachelor's degree and so forth, and what oftentimes happens is they end up graduating from that college and they end up staying in that area for employment," said Pool.
Pool gave an anecdote regarding his niece, who was from the Southern Kentucky area but obtained a nursing degree from the University of Kentucky and was then employed in Lexington. UK and Morehead State, along with the previously mentioned WKU and EKU, are the outside universities involved with the University Center of Southern Kentucky.
Pool said Somerset Community College is working on bringing in even more programs to the University Center of Southern Kentucky, but he could not currently say which universities may join or additional majors might be implemented. Neither he nor Castle has current expectations for how many students may enroll in the program, as they are first seeing how many people are interested in it.
"We haven't promoted it fully yet because so much is still in development, but students that have an interest please contact us," Pool said. "We want to talk to them."
Castle gave Pool credit with how rapidly he created he got the program started, saying it takes most colleges two years to implement something like the University Center of Southern Kentucky, but Pool started working on it in only November.
During his presentation at the Chamber of Commerce meeting, Castle also told the audience that Somerset Community College's price of $174 a credit hour was the lowest in the state and that 42% of students get through the college without any debt. In the last five years, the college has had over 3,800 students and given out over 2,900 credentials, including associate degrees in the arts, sciences and applied sciences.
If someone has questions about the University Center of Southern Kentucky program then they can contact Pool at trent.pool@kctcs.edu.
