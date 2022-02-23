se

The theft of over $50,000 from the Veterans of Foreign Wars has a Somerset man indicted by a Laurel grand jury.

Amel Shannon Bubnick, 52, of South Horseshoe Drive, is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but under $1 million. According to the indictment, Bubnick took $53,162.73 from the VFW over a 20 month period ranging from Dec. 29, 2017 through Aug. 22, 2019. No further details of the theft were available, but Bubnick's bond was set at $25,000 fully secured and a status hearing was set for April 13 in Laurel Circuit Court.

A London man involved in a drug investigation is now charged with five felony charges stemming from a June 11 incident, including one in which he endangered the life of a Laurel County Sheriff's deputy.

The first charge of the indictment against Michael Jason Detherage, 38, of Barker Road in London, is first-degree wanton endangerment and claims that Detherage released a "large German Shepherd dog" on the deputy, creating a "danger of death or serious physical injury." Detherage is also charged with trafficking over 2 grams of methamphetamine and over 120 dosage units of Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia for having a scale and glass pipe. He is also charged with resisting arrest for interfering with the detective's attempt to take him into custody.

Other indictments include:

• Shawn Isaiah Hatton, 47, of Marydale Road, London - failure to comply with sex offender registration and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Dec. 8.

• Emma Gambet Marquess, 43, also known as Emma Gambet Moore, of Hart Road in Lexington, and Claude "Wilk" Renfro, 57, of Liberty Street in Barbourville - From Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, the two converted $83,055 from Wildcat Fencing Company for their own use, resulting in indictment charge of theft by failure to make required disposition of over $10,000.

• Ashley Coffey, 34, also known as Ashley Jones and Ashley Cornett, of North Laurel Road in London - charged with program assistance fraud from Jan. 2017 through Aug. 2019 for obtaining $18,315 in SNAP benefits and $5,029.23 in Medicaid benefits.

• Jessica N. Barrett, 33, of McCarty Lane in Corbin - theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but less than $10,000 for taking $1,000 cash from another individual on Jan. 15, 2022, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

• Creston Richard Bradburn, 38, and Cassie Lynn Campbell, both of Hollin Road in Tyner - receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000 on Jan. 6, 2022, for possessing a stolen 2004 Sportsman motor home.

• Glyndon J. Woods, 31, also known as Glendon J. Woods, of Pine Lane in Manchester - receiving stolen property over $1,000 but less than $10,000 on Nov. 23, 2021, for possessing a stolen 1998 Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

• Tangia Ann Ellison, 43, also known as Tangia Ann Martin and Tangia Ann Hughett, of Leisure Manor in Middlesboro - theft of identity of another without consent, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000; giving police officer false identifying information and second-degree persistent felony offender. She used another person's identity, took items from a local merchant, gave false name and social security number to an officer on May 10, 2021.

• Roger Wayne Vaughn, 63, of Sunset Lane in London - operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense, on Oct. 13, 2021, and first-degree persistent felony offender, with 3 prior felony convictions.

• Amy Rose Abner, 41, also known as Amy Rose Riley, of Oak Street in London - theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 on Oct. 6 through Dec. 21, 2021, by taking $23,000 belonging to another person.

• Ricky Nelson Westerfield, 60, of Bill Mays Road in London - driving motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, third offense; and driving under the influence of intoxicants, second offense, on July 29, 2021.

• Jeffrey Todd McGhee, 57, of Hwy. 490 in East Bernstadt - operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense, and failure to produce insurance card on July 6, 2021.

• Ronald Sheldon Lockaby, 22, also known as Felix Smith, of Roots Branch Road in Manchester - theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but under $1 million, for taking a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro and theft by unlawful taking under $1,000 for taking a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone, neither of which belonged to him.

• Robert Arlan Havens Jr., of Cumberland Falls Hwy. in Corbin - first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, and first-degree persistent felony offender on Sept. 28, 2021. Havens led police on a vehicle chase and a foot chase before trying to avoid arrest. He also had a quantity of methamphetamine in his possession.

An indictment is an accusation only and does indicate guilt or innocence of the accused.

