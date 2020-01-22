First-grade students at Sublimity Elementary went home warm during the winter break, thanks to a hat and coat drive hosted by London's Sonic Drive-In. The community helped accrue nearly 300 hats and coats, ensuring that not a single Sublimity first-grader left empty-handed.
"I have kids, so it means a lot to me when we go out and support needy kids in our community," said Angela Sutton, store manager of Sonic in London. "I talked with a friend at Sublimity, and she told me that there were a lot of kids with no hats and no gloves and they were getting cold, so I volunteered to help her out. We've helped Sublimity Elementary a lot. We give the school a nice hefty discount when they buy the kids slushes and shakes."
The hat and coat drive began at the start of November and ran until the first of December. It was sponsored by The Sentinel-Echo. Minuteman Press of London provided fliers advertising the event.
"We gave customers a discount on their orders if they made a donation," said Sutton. "We also had Marilyn Slusher of Monumental Life Insurance donate money, along with Jonathan Hibbard at Edward Jones in London."
The items were given out to Sublimity's first-graders in mid-December. John Keck, owner of London's Sonic Drive-In, dressed as Santa Claus. He handed out the hats and gloves from a bag and asked the children what they wanted for Christmas. "If any other schools or organizations would like to work with Sonic on fundraisers or events, we'll be more than happy! We try to be a part of the community as much as possible," said Sutton.
