Soul's Harbor Church hosted an old-time singing recently, held in a barn on their property off KY 192, where they will soon be constructing a new church. The singing service offered a different version of bringing the gospel to life and featured a variety of singers.
Those in attendance also had the option for dinner, which consisted of fried fish, fries, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies and a variety of desserts, freshly squeezed lemonade and ice cream cones.
Soul's Harbor is pastored by Ronnie and Patty Ball. The church is located at Soul's Harbor Way, off KY 192 just past the Interstate 75 Exit 38 intersection.
