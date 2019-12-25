Soul's Harbor Church teamed with the U.S. Marine Corp's annual Toys for Tots drive this year to assist families referred through the schools' Family Resource Centers and Youth Service Centers. Church members sponsored 160 children, buying each a complete outfit including underwear, socks, shoes and a coat and filled gift bags. The Toys for Tots program supplied toys for children, which also allowed the children to chose a toy of their choice.
Church members also furnished hot dogs, hot chocolate and desserts for the families participating. FRC/YSC representatives were also on hand to help distribute the gifts to the children and families.
