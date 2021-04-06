The Easter weekend dawned with beautiful weather, bringing hundreds of people outside to bask in the spring temperatures.
Soul's Harbor was one of several churches that hosted egg hunts on Saturday, beginning early that morning with the ages 7 to 12 age group kicking off their Easter activities.
The eggs lay scattered across the lawns in the front of the church campus - multi-colored, sparkling in the sun and shining out amidst the green grass that marks the spring season. At the sound of "go," the shrills of excitement echoed against the sloping hillside as children of all ages ran to find their treasures, baskets and bags flying behind them until the weight of the collected eggs held them steady as the hunters neared the farthest edge of the lawn and turned back to seek the eggs that had been passed over in the rush of the hunt.
Others wandered down to the lower section of the lawn, carefully placing more and more colored treasures into their baskets. After viewing the now barren area where the treasures had been gathered, they hurriedly made their way back to the paved parking lot where they began examining the contents of their baskets, opening the plastic eggs to find a variety of gifts inside - candy, coupons and cash. Several found their baskets contained hard boiled eggs among the components of their containers while the adults gathered around reminisced of the days when all Easter egg hunts featured the traditional hand colored boiled eggs.
Many found their treasures were just that - the lightweight plastic eggs offered cash prizes ranging from a carefully folded one dollar bill to others hiding a crispy $5.
To further set off the day, the Easter Bunny appeared, cheerfully posing with children of all ages before the egg hunters were called inside the church for the prize presentation that sealed the day.
The younger children were also treated to an egg hunt at 1 p.m. Easter services were held on Sunday morning.
