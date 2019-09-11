High school marching band season began on a high note for the South Laurel Marching Cardinals last Saturday, winning the Grand Champion award in Danville.
SLHS competed with eight bands at the Boyle County Rebel Showdown at Boyle County High School where they took the top spot in their division, Class 4-A. Their show earned the SLHS marching band the first place award among the three bands competing in the Class 4-A division. SLHS walked away with the overall Grand Champion trophy, along with Best in Class 4-A overall, and the Class 4-A percussion award.
The "Queen B" marching show utilizes a play on words that new director Sheldon House describes as a show focusing on "duality."
South Laurel will be competing locally this Saturday in the North Laurel High School Band Invitational on the NLHS football field. Residents in the area can get a glimpse of each local high school's marching band show, as North Laurel will also perform in an exhibition prior to the presentation of awards.
The SLHS band is directed by Sheldon House with assistant Michael Wooley, who is the SLMS band director. North Laurel marching band is under the direction of Billy Carpenter, with NLMS band director Priscilla Wilkerson as assistant director.
