They did it again. South Laurel High School Marching Band is in the sweet 16 of 4A bands also known as semi-finals after competing Saturday at Madison Southern High School in Berea. This makes the fourth straight year the band has made it to the semi-finals. South received the third highest score out of 18 4A schools at regionals, where nine schools competed in the east and nine schools competed in the west.
Their score of 87.25 earned them a distinguished rating. The band now moves on to to state semi-finals this weekend to defend the crown as reigning champions in class 4A bands. South will be on the road to the competition in Bowling Green on Saturday, October 26. Sheldon House and Michael Wooley are the directors for the band.
Friday night 11 seniors and family members were recognized as part of senior night before Friday's football game.
