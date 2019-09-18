Their show on "duality" showcases a colorful display, from the sparkling pink outfits of the color guard to the black and gold uniforms of marching band members that is offset by gold crown headpieces.
That, coupled with the musical talents of this year's South Laurel High School marching band members, has already earned the ensemble dual Grand Champion awards in the first two marching band competitions of the year. Their first came on Sept. 7 at Boyle County, following that success with the top award at the North Laurel Band Invitational on Saturday evening.
Under the direction of veteran band Director Sheldon House, the theme of the SLHS marching band show this year is named "Queen B," which House describes as a "play on words." That play also highlights the music and movement of band members - earning the SLHS accolades in their first two competitions of the 2019 marching band season.
The South Laurel band performed as the sole Class 4-A band, winning the competition over eight other high school bands participating in the contest.
While South Laurel took the top award, Boyle County High School earned the second highest spot as Reserve Grand Champion. Marion County's marching band was the third highest scoring band of Saturday's event with the Director's Award, named in honor of and presented by long-time music educator, Jack Walker.
South Laurel also took the top award for Best Color Guard, with Boyle County selected as Best Percussion of the nine schools competing.
Individual class awards were:
Class 1-A
1st place - Somerset High School
2nd place - Lee County
Best Percussion - Somerset High School
Best Color Guard - Lee County
Class 2-A
1st place - Harlan County
2nd place - Rockcastle County
3rd place - Perry Central
4th place - Knox Central
Best Color Guard - Rockcastle County
Class 3-A
1st place - Boyle County
2nd place - Marion County
Best Percussion - Boyle County
Best Color Guard - Boyle County
South Laurel will take this weekend off to hone its music and marching skills but will compete at the Corbin High School football field on Sept. 28. North Laurel will travel to Louisville this weekend to compete in a Mid-State marching band competition. The two local marching bands can be seen performing their 2019 show at home football games as well as at the Cardinal Classic at Gilliam Field on the SLHS campus on Saturday, Oct. 12.
