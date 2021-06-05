South Laurel High School principal to attend executive leadership training  

FRANKFORT, Ky.— A Laurel County principal is set to begin a year-long executive level leadership training course usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs. Jeremy Kidd of South Laurel High School was selected in March to participate in the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals by an advisory board made up of business leaders and school superintendents.
Kidd, one of 36 selected principals, will begin attending classes this summer at the Truist Leadership Institute in Greensboro, North Carolina, in partnership with the Kentucky Chamber Foundation. The Truist Leadership Institute has customized a program to meet the specific leadership development needs of school administrators. Principals will also attend follow-up sessions in the fall and early next year in Kentucky.
“Thank you to the Leadership Institute and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation for allowing me this opportunity. Through positive interactions, adopting a growth mindset, and emphasizing transition readiness; our students have more abundant opportunities for life-long success. A major component that determines success is life-long learning,” Kidd said. “As educators, we model this for our students while continually refining our practices to get better each day. I am thankful to be able to grow and increase my leadership capacities so that I may be a better servant-leader for my school community. Go Cards!”
Elementary, middle and high school principals from across Kentucky representing both public and private schools applied for the institute, which is supported by generous donations from businesses across the state. So far, more than $3 million has been spent on over 400 principals from 95 Kentucky counties since the program began in 2011.
“The business community takes great pride in supporting the Leadership Institute for School Principals,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “Employers recognize the value of effective leadership in the private sector, and the same is true for schools. As the foundation for our future workforce, we think it is important to give our Kentucky schools every opportunity for success.”
