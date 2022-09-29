This Saturday will bring eight bands to Gilliam Field, as South Laurel High School hosts the Cardinal Classic.
The $10 admission price will allow those in attendance to see a wide variety of musical performances that coincide with each band’s show this year.
Opening Ceremonies begin at 1:30 p.m. with Pineville High School performing at 1:45 p.m. They will be followed by Harlan at 2 p.m. and Somerset at 2:15 p.m., rounding out the Class A division.
The second half of the show will pit Knox Central and Rockcastle County in the Class AA. Knox Central performs at 2:45 p.m. with Rockcastle performing at 3 p.m. The Class AAA division has Harlan County and Russell County performing their shows at 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.
North Laurel will take the field at 3:45 p.m. with their ‘Prism’ show that features the musical talents of the band members as well as colorful flags and costumes of the Color Guard.
As host of the event, South Laurel cannot compete but will perform an exhibition show.
The awards presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.
