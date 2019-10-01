CORBIN — The Cumberland Falls Invitational was hosted by Corbin High School Saturday.
South Laurel High School's Marching Band was crowned the 2019 Cumberland Falls Invitational Grand Champion. The band won awards for placing first in class 4-A, Class 4-A Best Color Guard, and Best Overall Color Guard.
North Laurel High School's marching band placed third in class 4-A, and won the Esprit de Corps award at the Cumberland Falls Invitational. The Esprit de Corps award is given to the band with the best sportsmanship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.