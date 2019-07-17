South Laurel's boys and girls track teams shine during Pulaski County All-Comers Meet

SOMERSET -- The South Laurel Cardinals and Lady Cardinals track and field teams participated in Tuesday's Pulaski County All-Comers Meet with both teams continuing to perform well.
Sixteen teams competed in both the boys and girls divisions. The Lady Cardinals turned in a sixth place effort with 49 points while the Cardinals finished eighth with 37 points.
On the girls' side, South Laurel had seven top-five finishes with Phoebe McCowan turning in two first-place efforts in the 800 Meter Run (2:17.63) and the 1600 Meter Run (5:21.03).
The boys 4x800 Meter team (Drew Meader, Seth Meader, Landon Deaton and Brady Dalrymple) placed first with a time of 8:57.32 while Drew Meader accounted for four of the Cardinals' five top-five finishes.
Girls (Top five finishes only)
South Laurel
Phoebe McCowan, 1600 Meter Run, 5:21.03, First
Phoebe McCowan, 800 Meter Run, 2:17.63, First
Phoebe McCowan, Sarah Floyd, Emma Woods, Alexandra Morris, 4x400 Meter Relay, 4:38.47, Second
Phoebe McCowan, Long Jump, 14-04, Third
Emma Woods, 800 Meter Run, 2:47.67, Fourth
Ellie Stanko, 3200 Meter Run, 14:43.37, Fifth
Grace Leis, Discus Throw, 78-05, Fifth
Boys (Top five finishes only)
South Laurel
Drew Meader, Seth Meader, Landon Deaton, Brady Dalrymple, 4x800 Meter, 8:57.32, First
Brady Dalrymple, Will McCowan, Blaine Phelps, Drew Meader, 4x400 Meter Relay, 3:58.56, Second
Drew Meader, 1600 Meter Run, 4:55.08, Fourth
Drew Meader, 3200 Meter Run, 11:02.38, Third
Seth Meader, 3200 Meter Run, 11:10.69, Fifth
Girls Team Rankings
1. Pulaski County 141, 2. Somerset 110, 3. Harlan County 99, 4. Southwestern 63, 5. Williamsburg 57.50, 6. South Laurel 49, 7. Whitley County 40, 8. Adair County 32, 9. Casey County, 10. Russell County 18, 11. Model 16, 12. Somerset Christian School 13, 13. OBI 12, 14. McCreary Central 10, 15. Corbin 3.50, 16. Clay County 1.
Boys Team Rankings
1. Pulaski County 109, 2. Southwestern 99, 3. Rockcastle County 72, 4. Harlan County 63, 5. Williamsburg 60, 6. Whitley County 50, 7. Corbin 41, 8. South Laurel 37, 9. Somerset 34, 10. (tie) Adair County 24, 10. (tie) Clay County 24, 12. McCreary Central 21, 13. Wayne County 18, 14. OBI 15. Russell County 6, 16. Model 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.