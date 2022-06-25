FRANKFORT — Secretary of State Michael Adams announces the winners of his 2021-2022 statewide essay and slogan contest.
Students in grades 9-12 were asked to write an essay on what changes Kentucky should make to improve civic education and literacy. The winners are:
9th grader Danielle Hines of Casey County High School.
10th grader Trey Jackson of South Laurel High School.
11th grader Timothy Jenkins of Owen County High School.
12th grader William Bryant of Breathitt County High School.
Students in middle school were asked to come up with a slogan to encourage voter registration.
Kimora Graves, who attends James T. Alton Middle School in Hardin County, won the slogan contest with “Honor the past, be the future, register to vote.”
Secretary Adams personally presented an award to each student.
