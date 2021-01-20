Three school board members were sworn in last week and preliminary prep for the artificial turf at South Laurel High School is underway.
Laurel County School Board Attorney Larry Bryson read the oath of office to the three board members whose new terms began on Jan. 1. Those were Ed Jones, long-time board member; Jeff Lewis, who is in his second term; and newly elected board member, Joe Karr.
Bryson explained the duties of the school board members, praising past boards for their foresight and dedication to performing their jobs with the interest of the students as top priority. He did say that the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) was extremely fond of training programs and that board members would have a wealth of opportunities to learn more about the operations of school boards and policies of the Kentucky Department of Education and KSBA.
"Each school board I've worked with have handed off things to the next school board and it is always better with each board," he said. "Because of COVID, we've got an enormous challenge - as do you - in front of you," he said. "Because of COVID, Laurel County students have suffered but we've done the best we could do and we've done better than some districts."
Bryson added that cooperation between board members and school administrators is vital, especially during these times when the traditional in-person classes are being altered due to the pandemic.
"Dr. Bennett (School Superintendent) is looking to you for help and support because we must continue to be competitive with the world, in Kentucky," he added. "We want to give the best possible public education we can provide for our students. We've been handed problems with student truancy, but we have still provided occupational and physical therapy, speech therapy, meals, character education, no bullying protection - from students and even from parents. You have the most single important job of any public official in Laurel County and you have excellent support from the superintendent and administration."
With that being said, Bryson then administered the oath of office to the three newly elected board members.
After officially taking office, the three members joined board chair John Begley and member Phillip Bundy and the school district business got underway.
One of the most prevalent issues was approving the initial plans for installation of artificial turf on the football field at South Laurel High School. Board members approved two plans as well as the construction documents and authorized advertisements for bids on the project.
Bennett explained that one design included some energy savings features. Another one highlights the drainage design. The total cost of the project is $952,615.78, but that $900,000 of that is from the school district's contingency fund.
Board members also approved the 2020-2021 Comprehensive District Improvement Plan (CDIP), approved an agreement with Eastern Kentucky University Social Work program and a non-resident agreement with Perry County schools.
Several positions within the school system are also being opened up. One full-time MSD teacher and two Special Needs assistants for the school district were approved, while board members voted to re-create an attendance clerk position at Johnson Elementary, a paraeducator at South Laurel Middle School and an LBD teacher at South Laurel High School.
