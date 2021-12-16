Photos by Nita Johnson
A six-week toy drive resulted in the donation of hundreds of toys to help less fortunate children this Christmas.
In their usual manner, the staff of Cash Express on South Main Street launched their toy drive on November 1 in addition to collecting food for Fed by Grace Food Pantry. The collection netted a wide variety of toys that will be distributed to families utilizing the food pantry. Sheila Ball, Martha Anderson and Tiffany Hubbard, store manager, said they were well pleased with the generosity shown by the community, which will spread goodwill to children whose Christmas might be less blessed without their assistance.
