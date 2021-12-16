London, KY (40741)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.